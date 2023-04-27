 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft: Best players available after Round 1

WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his top 50 players available heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Jacob Infante
/ new
Georgia v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The first day of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and what a night of action it was.

From a Bears perspective, Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright is the latest young prospect to join their roster. Chicago traded back one spot to the No. 10 overall pick, acquiring a 2024 fourth-round pick in the process. They fixed a big need on their roster, thus adding another offensive lineman to protect Justin Fields in the long run.

Though Round 1 is in the rearview mirror, the Bears still have plenty to look forward to on Friday. They have two second-round picks and an early third-round pick to work with, giving them a total of four selections in the top 65, including their selection of Wright.

After a handful of surprising picks in Round 1, there are plenty of talented players available heading into the second day. Time will tell exactly where each of these prospects end up, but for now, here are my top 50 players available heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

BPA heading into Day 2

Rank Name Position School
Rank Name Position School
1 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
2 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
3 John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota
4 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
5 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
6 Will Levis QB Kentucky
7 Cam Smith CB South Carolina
8 Brian Branch S Alabama
9 Josh Downs WR North Carolina
10 Darnell Washington TE Georgia
11 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
12 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern
13 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida
14 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU
15 Cody Mauch OG North Dakota State
16 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
17 Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin
18 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
19 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech
20 Siaki Ika DL Baylor
21 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
22 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
23 Rashee Rice WR SMU
24 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
25 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame
26 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn
27 Sydney Brown S Illinois
28 Clark Phillips III CB Utah
29 Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
30 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
31 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
32 Joe Tippmann OC Wisconsin
33 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
34 Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
35 Luke Wypler OC Ohio State
36 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL)
37 Steve Avila OG TCU
38 Julius Brents CB Kansas State
39 Darius Rush CB South Carolina
40 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
41 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State
42 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
43 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
44 Jordan Battle S Alabama
45 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
46 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
47 Gervon Dexter DL Florida
48 Noah Sewell LB Oregon
49 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
50 Chase Brown RB Illinois

Next Up In News

Loading comments...