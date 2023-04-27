2023 NFL Draft: Best players available after Round 1

The first day of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and what a night of action it was.

From a Bears perspective, Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright is the latest young prospect to join their roster. Chicago traded back one spot to the No. 10 overall pick, acquiring a 2024 fourth-round pick in the process. They fixed a big need on their roster, thus adding another offensive lineman to protect Justin Fields in the long run.

Though Round 1 is in the rearview mirror, the Bears still have plenty to look forward to on Friday. They have two second-round picks and an early third-round pick to work with, giving them a total of four selections in the top 65, including their selection of Wright.

After a handful of surprising picks in Round 1, there are plenty of talented players available heading into the second day. Time will tell exactly where each of these prospects end up, but for now, here are my top 50 players available heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.