NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Gervon Dexter Sr. with the 53rd pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Florida defenisve lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. with the 53rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dexter has good size and nice athletic traits for a defensive tackle in the Bears system. He was a durable player with the Gators appearing in every game the last three years while racking up 5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Some scouts question his first step, but he has shown good power at the point of attack. The Gators used him up all up and down their line, and he should be an immediate part of Chicago’s d-line rotation.

“Dexter has great competitive toughness and is willing to fight multiple blockers or give great effort in pursuit,” writes Chris Pflum from our sister site Big Blue View. “He’s also a tone-setter on the Florida defense and plays with a pronounced nasty streak.”

Gervon Dexter is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1623 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/C0HZfsDD2M pic.twitter.com/vrq8jlCb97 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 23, 2023

