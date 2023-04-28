NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Tyrique Stevenson with the 56th pick

The Chicago Bears have selected cornerback Tyrique Stevenson from the University of Miami with the 56th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bears went into this offseason with a need to add a third quality corner, and in Stevenson, they get a player that should compete for a starting spot as a rookie.

“After earning third-team All-ACC accolades, Stevenson was selected for the 2023 Senior Bowl where his draft stock continued to catapult,” wrote Jake Marcus of SB Nation’s State of the U. “Of note, Stevenson impressed nearly every day at Senior Bowl practices locking down the nation’s top wide receivers and was popping up on numerous mock drafts as early as the first round.”

He started his collegiate career at Georgia, but played the last two years with the Hurricanes. In all, he played in 41 games, with 115 tackles, 21 passes defended, and 3 interceptions.

Tyrique Stevenson is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.93 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 237 out of 2212 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/IC2IFd269e pic.twitter.com/w7i0hbmtPD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Poll What grade do you give the Bears' selection of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson with the 56th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 22% A (31 votes)

44% B (60 votes)

19% C (27 votes)

9% D (13 votes)

3% F (5 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

