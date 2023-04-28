 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Zacch Pickens with the 64th pick

The Bears take South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens with the 64th pick.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NCAA Football: Eastern Illinois at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

With the 64th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

The Bears add another athletic defensive lineman to their team on day three, and Pickens should also slide right into their rotation with fellow rookie Gervon Dexter Sr. from Florida. Both rookies have traits to flex between Chicago’s three-technique spot and the one-technique.

Pickens thought about coming out of school a year ago, but he returned to work on his pass rush repertoire, and while he did improve that aspect of his game, it’s still a work in progress.

Chicago’s one-gap scheme should benefit what Pickens brings to the table. “He’s a dangerous defensive tackle when driving offensive linemen into the backfield or attacking individual gaps to disrupt the backfield,” according to Big Blue View’s Chris Pflum. “Pickens flashes near-elite explosiveness when he’s able to pin his ears back and attack a gap.”

Poll

What grade do you give Chicago’s pick of Zacch Pickens with the 64th selection?

view results
  • 30%
    A
    (86 votes)
  • 44%
    B
    (123 votes)
  • 17%
    C
    (50 votes)
  • 3%
    D
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    F
    (9 votes)
278 votes total Vote Now

Remember to subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel so you don’t miss any of our audio coverage of this year’s draft and much more.

Our video home is at 2nd City Gridiron, so be sure to subscribe there for our pods, player profiles, film breakdowns, and other fun video content.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears NFL Draft results 2023

View all 16 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...