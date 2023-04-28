NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Zacch Pickens with the 64th pick

With the 64th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

The Bears add another athletic defensive lineman to their team on day three, and Pickens should also slide right into their rotation with fellow rookie Gervon Dexter Sr. from Florida. Both rookies have traits to flex between Chicago’s three-technique spot and the one-technique.

Pickens thought about coming out of school a year ago, but he returned to work on his pass rush repertoire, and while he did improve that aspect of his game, it’s still a work in progress.

Chicago’s one-gap scheme should benefit what Pickens brings to the table. “He’s a dangerous defensive tackle when driving offensive linemen into the backfield or attacking individual gaps to disrupt the backfield,” according to Big Blue View’s Chris Pflum. “Pickens flashes near-elite explosiveness when he’s able to pin his ears back and attack a gap.”

Zacch Pickens is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.22 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 127 out of 1623 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/65ZUo1pmvd pic.twitter.com/6StVzfyMJj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 24, 2023

Poll What grade do you give Chicago’s pick of Zacch Pickens with the 64th selection? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 30% A (86 votes)

44% B (123 votes)

17% C (50 votes)

3% D (10 votes)

3% F (9 votes) 278 votes total Vote Now

