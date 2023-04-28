The Draft Day 1 Wrap-up Bear’s Den, April 28, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Darnell Wright’s connection with Chris Morgan makes him perfect Bears fit - NBC Sports Chicago - From a grueling pre-draft workout to shared pet peeves, Darnell Wright and Bears OL coach Chris Morgan forged a quick bond. That’ll serve them well in the climb to the top.

2023 NFL Draft: Why Darnell Wright was Bears’ choice at No. 10 - NBC Sports Chicago - After a season in which Bears’ right tackles gave up 32 pressures and eight sacks, Ryan Poles used his first-round pick on a big, violent right tackle who can keep the heat off Justin Fields. Welcome to Chicago, Darnell Wright.

Darnell Wright was shocked when Bears drafted him - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears drafted Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it took some time for the moment to sink in for the new Bears right tackle.

Haugh: For Bears, the Wright choice was also the right one - 670 - With so many holes on their roster as they’re still early in their rebuild, the Bears couldn’t afford the risk that would’ve come with selecting talented-but-troubled Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the NFL Draft.

Bernstein: Ryan Poles, Bears play it safe - 670 - Instead of the tantalizingly high ceiling of a potentially generational defensive tackle in Jalen Carter, the Bears instead took the similarly high floor of the plug-and-play right tackle in Darnell Wright in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Bears select Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at No. 10 overall - 670 - After trading back one slot, the Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday evening.

With the 1st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ryan Poles got Darnell Wright, DJ Moore, a 1st from Panthers next year, 2nd the year after, pick 61 this year & a 4th round pick from the Eagles! — Chicago Sports Podcast (@ChiSportsTracks) April 28, 2023

Will Bears GM Ryan Poles rue the day he passed on Jalen Carter in the NFL Draft? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Georgia defensive tackle was available to the Bears at No. 9, but Poles instead traded one spot down and addressed another critical need by taking Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Before draft, Darnell Wright proved to Bears he ‘wouldn’t quit’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The butt-kicking was scheduled for April 8 at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Big surprise, big swing as Bears GM Ryan Poles drafts Darnell Wright at No. 10 - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s a defining draft for Poles, especially when he started out at No. 1. Whether or not he played this right will have enormous effect on whether he steers the Bears out of the bottom of the NFL.

Chicago Bears draft Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - CHGO - The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears’ Darnell Wright ready to keep ‘amazing’ Justin Fields clean - NBC Sports Chicago - In a draft that must be all about supporting Justin Fields, the Bears used their first-round pick on a violent bulldozer at right tackle. Darnell Wright knows his one job is to keep the “amazing” Fields clean.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

2023 NFL Draft: Packers select Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness with 13th pick - Acme Packing Company - Green Bay added a versatile defender who can inside and on the edge at the next level

Vikings Reacts Survey: Grade the selection of Jordan Addison - Daily Norseman - What do you think of the selection?

Detroit Lions draft grades: Analyzing the Jack Campbell pick at 18 - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions selected Iowa LB Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft Jack Campbell roster impact on Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit - Projecting how and where linebacker Jack Campbell fits on the Detroit Lions roster.

Vote: How would you grade the selection of Lukas Van Ness at 13? - Acme Packing Company - Give a letter grade to the draft choice of Green Bay’s newest pass-rusher

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - Best players available after Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his top 50 players available heading into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears Draft: You grade the Darnell Wright pick - Windy City Gridiron - We want your grade for the Bears selection of Darnell Wright.

Householder: Twitter reacts to the Chicago Bears selection of OT Darnell Wright - Windy - The Chicago Bears made their first pick and Twitter went off.

Infante's Film study: New Bears OT Darnell Wright a nasty, powerful Day 1 starter - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Darnell Wright brings to the Bears.

