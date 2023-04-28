Chicago Bears Roster Moves: Gerri Green released

On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced that they have released defensive lineman Gerri Green. Here's a refresher if you can't recall the Gerri Green era.

They signed him to their practice squad on October 27, 2022, he was elevated to the active roster for one game, and then he was signed to a reserve/future deal in January.

The 27-year-old edge will now look to possibly continue his NFL journey with a seventh different franchise.

With defensive line a lock to be added tonight and/or on Saturday during the NFL Draft, plus the frenzy of the undrafted free agent market to get rolling tomorrow afternoon, the Bears are doing some housecleaning to create roster space.

Here's how their d-line room looks right now; Andrew Billings, Andrew Brown, Trevis Gipson, Rasheem Green, Jalyn Holmes, Donovan Jeter, Justin Jones, Dominique Robinson, and DeMarcus Walker.