Chicago Bears Draft Grades: Darnell Wright receives an A

We asked you guys to give us your letter grade for the Chicago Bears' selection of Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright in yesterday's SB Nation Reacts poll, and you guys were overwhelmingly positive, with 60% voting A. Only 11% of you were at a C grade or lower, and after hearing Wright's interviews today, I would imagine that has swayed some of those voters more positively.

Wright is one of the guys I wanted the Bears to take, so no complaints at all from me.

This selection will always be tied to the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and their selection of Jalen Carter, but that shouldn't define how fans view Wright's play. Carter may go on to be a perennial Pro Bowler, but he's also in a perfect situation in that Philly locker room. He has a few former Georgia Bulldogs on the team, a veteran roster, and an established winning culture.

There's no way to know what could have been had Carter landed in Chicago, so let's judge Wright on his play.

