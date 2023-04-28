Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023 Open Thread

After an exciting first round of the NFL Draft with plenty of trades, reaches, and falling prospects, the league is back at it tonight with rounds two and three. The Chicago Bears are currently scheduled to have two picks in the second round (53 and 61) and one pick in the third (64), but rumors have been rampant all day about a possible trade up.

General manager Ryan Poles broached the notion last night in his presser, and there was a report today about Chicago being one of several teams that inquired about moving up to 32 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jumping up that far would cost a hefty price, so I can't imagine Poles was doing anything more than some due diligence but don't rule out a trade up a few slots by using that fourth-rounder they picked up yesterday from the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be your open thread to discuss the draft, but don't forget we're tracking everything the Bears do in this story stream: Chicago Bears NFL Draft results 2023.

