 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Bears pick of Gervon Dexter

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the Bears’ second round pick

By Sam Householder
/ new
Vanderbilt v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears made their second selection of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night at 53rd overall.

After going offensive line in the first, it appears they went to the other line and selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles finally got their 3-technique defensive tackle.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

Seems that some were a little lukewarm on the pick...

But then again, some of our staff are Gator fans.

And now the Bears have traded up so I have another pick to write up. So this is one is short.

Sound off on the Gervon Dexter pick and check out the reaction thread for the Bears’ next pick!

In This Stream

Chicago Bears NFL Draft results 2023

View all 16 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...