Twitter reacts to the Bears pick of Gervon Dexter

The Chicago Bears made their second selection of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night at 53rd overall.

After going offensive line in the first, it appears they went to the other line and selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles finally got their 3-technique defensive tackle.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

The Bears have their three-technique defensive tackle: Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 29, 2023

Bears take an athletic DT. Makes sense given the need to build along the line. Centers still out there… https://t.co/XJ1RwnQ3fJ — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) April 29, 2023

Seems that some were a little lukewarm on the pick...

Don't love it but the #Bears get their 3T. https://t.co/ld6N8pjW6c — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2023

But then again, some of our staff are Gator fans.

I’m settling in and just managed to catch this. I love this pick for the #Bears.



And, no, it’s not because I’m a Gators fan. https://t.co/xjCcMVMmwj — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 29, 2023

#Bears take Florida DT Gervon Dexter at No. 53. Nice upgrade for the defensive line.



Really wanted Adebawore or JMS, but Dexter’s far from a bad pick here. Explosive DL who upgrades a massive need up the middle. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Gervon Dexter!! Love the pick.



He can play 3T and 1T, super versatile is almost perfect from a traits perspective, just a little raw. https://t.co/glkYhgg6T4 — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 29, 2023

Gervon Dexter is powerful young man that can collapse the pocket and can play off blocks. I don’t he’s played his best football yet. I like the pick. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 29, 2023

DA BEARS GOT A GATOR



The @ChicagoBears select @GatorsFB DL Gervon Dexter at No. 53 overall.pic.twitter.com/llcVA5C8Wj — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

And now the Bears have traded up so I have another pick to write up. So this is one is short.

Sound off on the Gervon Dexter pick and check out the reaction thread for the Bears’ next pick!