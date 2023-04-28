Twitter reacts to the Bears pick of Gervon Dexter

The Chicago Bears made their second selection of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night at 53rd overall.
After going offensive line in the first, it appears they went to the other line and selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.
Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles finally got their 3-technique defensive tackle.
Here’s what Twitter had to say.
The Bears have their three-technique defensive tackle: Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida.— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 29, 2023
Bears take an athletic DT. Makes sense given the need to build along the line. Centers still out there… https://t.co/XJ1RwnQ3fJ— Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) April 29, 2023
Seems that some were a little lukewarm on the pick...
Don't love it but the #Bears get their 3T. https://t.co/ld6N8pjW6c— Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023
But then again, some of our staff are Gator fans.
I’m settling in and just managed to catch this. I love this pick for the #Bears.— Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 29, 2023
And, no, it’s not because I’m a Gators fan. https://t.co/xjCcMVMmwj
#Bears take Florida DT Gervon Dexter at No. 53. Nice upgrade for the defensive line.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Really wanted Adebawore or JMS, but Dexter’s far from a bad pick here. Explosive DL who upgrades a massive need up the middle.
Gervon Dexter!! Love the pick.— Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 29, 2023
He can play 3T and 1T, super versatile is almost perfect from a traits perspective, just a little raw. https://t.co/glkYhgg6T4
Gervon Dexter is powerful young man that can collapse the pocket and can play off blocks. I don’t he’s played his best football yet. I like the pick. #Bears— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 29, 2023
DA BEARS GOT A GATOR— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023
The @ChicagoBears select @GatorsFB DL Gervon Dexter at No. 53 overall.pic.twitter.com/llcVA5C8Wj
And now the Bears have traded up so I have another pick to write up. So this is one is short.
Sound off on the Gervon Dexter pick and check out the reaction thread for the Bears’ next pick!
