Bears trade up with the Jaguars in the second round

Poles moves up instead of down, and gets an okay deal.

By Josh Sunderbruch
The Chicago Bears traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving up to Pick #56 in exchange for #61 and #136. That’s an exchange of 340 points of value in exchange for giving up only 330 points on the Johnson Chart (about a 3% discount). However, for those who prefer the Rich Hill Chart, the Bears slightly overpaid by around 5%. In other words, this trade seems fairly consistent with established values, threading the line. It’s neither a bargain nor a theft.

Obviously, the analytics charts are going to disfavor any trade-up, but it is worth pointing out that picks outside of the Top 100 are far less likely to convert into long-term starters for teams.

What are your thoughts on this trade?

