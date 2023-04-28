Bears trade up with the Jaguars in the second round

The Chicago Bears traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving up to Pick #56 in exchange for #61 and #136. That’s an exchange of 340 points of value in exchange for giving up only 330 points on the Johnson Chart (about a 3% discount). However, for those who prefer the Rich Hill Chart, the Bears slightly overpaid by around 5%. In other words, this trade seems fairly consistent with established values, threading the line. It’s neither a bargain nor a theft.

Obviously, the analytics charts are going to disfavor any trade-up, but it is worth pointing out that picks outside of the Top 100 are far less likely to convert into long-term starters for teams.

What are your thoughts on this trade?