Twitter reacts to the Chicago Bears pick of Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears are busy on night two, just three picks after making their first selection of DT Gervon Dexter, they traded up with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Miami University cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

It was fitting that fellow U alum Devin Hester announced the pick.

First, the compensation.

Was it expensive? Was it a good deal? Depends on who you ask, I guess.

According to trade charts, Bears underpaid. No issue with this. https://t.co/qLwUA5rdtf — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 29, 2023

That seems like a pretty penny to slide up 5 spots.https://t.co/eYvA64pboJ — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 29, 2023

Ouch this is an expensive trade, pricier than most others in the same range. Couple teams must have been calling on Tyrique Stevenson https://t.co/7Bm60qUhCj — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 29, 2023

WCG’s own draft experts weigh in:

Lots!



- Plays with phenomenal anticipation

- Aggressive vs the run

- Feels opposing routes better than most corners his size

- Great long speed

- Big red flag is his agility, which gets hidden in C2/C3

- Had the swaggiest Senior Bowl of all the DBs



Great add to the #Bears https://t.co/tXWNVCvMAT — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 29, 2023

THREAD: The #Bears have given themselves a loaded secondary by drafting Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson in Round 2. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

I like this pick. Stevenson is a very good fit for the #Bears in a deep CB class. https://t.co/diROgo7z3d — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2023

GIF staff reactions from Jeff Berkckes and Bill Zimmerman:

More reactions from Twitter:

Man can play. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) April 29, 2023

#Bears fans, Tyrique Stevenson is going to SHUT IT DOWN!



"I’m going to compete. I’m going to play my ass off. I’m going to earn my respect. I don’t expect anything handed to me. I’m going to earn it." #NFLDraft @dreamchaserTy10 x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/qzMMrxE8DU — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

And there's the cornerback for the Bears. Per @dpbrugler on Stevenson: "he is a long, rangy corner with the speed and short-area athleticism to stay in phase. He is a press-man corner on the perimeter with NFL starting ability." https://t.co/KaLXSOQsul — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

Big fan so far of what the Bears are doing in terms of landing players who fill big needs for this team. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 29, 2023

Bears are having one of those super solid drafts where they just check off boxes at every area of need. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2023

I watched a number of tapes in Stevenson and I liked him until the last game I watched where he got torched 3 times. Talent is there to be very good but he has to pay attention to detail — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) April 29, 2023

Bears have three starters, two have all pro potential — Montel (@MontelNFL) April 29, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson is a 6’0 200lbs big corner.



He’s fast and athletic (4.45 40 yd dash 38.5” vert 10’5” broad) solid pick for MUCH NEEDED CB depth.



How do you feel about the pick Chicago? #DaBears #Bears #NFLDraft — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) April 29, 2023

Another U alum and Bears fan weighs in.

The #Bears moved up 5 spots to take my #Canes fam Tyrique Stevenson! He’s a physical corner/ball player. Flus is going to love him. Let’s go! #NFLDraft — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 29, 2023

ESPN's Louis Riddick on #Bears second-round pick CB Tyrique Stevenson: "Super, super, super aggressive. This guy will absolutely knock you out." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) April 29, 2023

New Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was comped to James Bradberry by https://t.co/hbgXr1YZQv.



He definitely fits what Matt Eberflus likes in a cornerback given his size and physicality. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 29, 2023

