Twitter reacts to the Chicago Bears pick of Zacch Pickens

The picks are coming fast and furious on night two of the draft.

By Sam Householder
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Texas A&amp;M at South Carolina Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The draft picks are coming fast and furious tonight as the Bears make their third selection of the night at the top of the third round, the 64th overall pick.

Just like the movies, this is all about who is going to be a part of the Chicago Bears’ family.

And like the Fast and Furious movie franchise, there’s some repetition here, as the Bears went back to the trenches and selected their second defensive tackle of the night in Zacch Pickens from South Carolina.

And yes, that’s Zacch with two Cs. Just like you had in high school.

And let’s get trendy! The things Ryan Poles covets are coming into focus after four picks.

Stay tuned to WCG for the latest on the Bears’ picks. Currently, they are not set to pick until tomorrow in round four.

