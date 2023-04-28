Twitter reacts to the Chicago Bears pick of Zacch Pickens

The draft picks are coming fast and furious tonight as the Bears make their third selection of the night at the top of the third round, the 64th overall pick.

Just like the movies, this is all about who is going to be a part of the Chicago Bears’ family.

And like the Fast and Furious movie franchise, there’s some repetition here, as the Bears went back to the trenches and selected their second defensive tackle of the night in Zacch Pickens from South Carolina.

And yes, that’s Zacch with two Cs. Just like you had in high school.

The Pickens is in



Welcome to the Bears, @ZP6DT! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o51dYGVL7r — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 29, 2023

The Bears taking Dexter & Pickens is Poles & Co. addressing their need at DL with two upside players. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

The #Bears take South Carolina DL Zacch Pickens at No. 64.



I think he’s your better fit at 3-technique than Gervon Dexter. Really think there was better value on the board, though… — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Zacch Pickens is a whole dog! Another Senior Bowl standout — the #Bears definitely got use out of their time in Mobile!



Pickens is a former 5* that popped in flashes at SC but the flashes were GOOD. @ButkusStats and I thought he was a 2nd rounder coming home from Alabama ‍♂️ — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 29, 2023

The #Bears selection of Zacch Pickens is a nice value to kick off the 3rd round. Explosive first step and generally wins his matchups once the ball is snapped.



They’ve added some serious beef at DT tonight between Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens. And they’re interchangeable. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 29, 2023

Would guess that the #Bears will go offensive heavy tomorrow. Needs at RB, WR, C & maybe even TE.



Trenches early & often through the first 2 days, though. Gotta respect it. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2023

THREAD: The #Bears are rolling the dice on big-time upside with South Carolina DL Zacch Pickens at No. 64. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

And let’s get trendy! The things Ryan Poles covets are coming into focus after four picks.

Zacch Pickens was drafted with pick 64 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.23 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 126 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/wUbwSOrpX2 pic.twitter.com/Uxjf7NjduV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

The interior of the Bears DL has been revamped in the last 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/X81fXhPT9C — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 29, 2023

Common trend through the #Bears first four picks? Durability & high RAS. pic.twitter.com/kKkuQFH0tH — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2023

More DL help on the way with Zacch Pickens (South Carolina). One-gap player. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) April 29, 2023

Bears knew how badly they needed to improve that defensive line and Dexter and Pickens certainly help. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 29, 2023

#Bears fans, Zacch Pickens has ELITE POTENTIAL!!



"Some of the stuff I can do is amazing. I don’t mind putting myself in uncomfortable situations. Actually, I’d rather be uncomfortable as opposed to being too comfortable."@ZP6DT x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/NdydyQA4Ld — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

Stay tuned to WCG for the latest on the Bears’ picks. Currently, they are not set to pick until tomorrow in round four.

Follow Sam on Twitter @SamHouseholder.