Film study: New Bears DL Gervon Dexter an explosive interior defender

With the No. 53 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Dexter was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, and he was a three-sport athlete who also starred in basketball and track and field. Though he only played two years of high school football, he exploded onto the scene right away and finished with 18 sacks as a senior prior to taking his talents to Florida in 2020.

After showing impressive flashes to solidify himself onto NFL radars in 2021, Dexter built upon it with a strong 2022 season. He finished as one of the top-testing defensive tackles at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, and from a physical perspective, he has a lot of tools needed to succeed along the interior at the defensive level.

The #Bears drafted Florida DT Gervon Dexter with the No. 53 pick, giving them a much-needed upgrade for their DL.

Dexter is one of the better interior run defenders in the 2023 draft.



He has impressive grip strength and a strong anchor, as well as very good situational awareness against the run.

The sheer strength that Dexter plays with allows him to dominate at the point of attack.



He lands his strikes well and has a nice arsenal of hand techniques to stack and shed blocks.

Dexter is quick off the ball, and he tested incredibly well.



His first step is above-average for a defensive tackle, making him a valuable asset worth developing on passing downs.

Dexter’s closing speed when he gets into space is nuts.



His hand activity and power at the point of attack give him value rushing as a 3-tech or as a 1-tech.