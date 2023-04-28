 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears DL Gervon Dexter an explosive interior defender

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Gervon Dexter brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Tennessee at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 53 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Dexter was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, and he was a three-sport athlete who also starred in basketball and track and field. Though he only played two years of high school football, he exploded onto the scene right away and finished with 18 sacks as a senior prior to taking his talents to Florida in 2020.

After showing impressive flashes to solidify himself onto NFL radars in 2021, Dexter built upon it with a strong 2022 season. He finished as one of the top-testing defensive tackles at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, and from a physical perspective, he has a lot of tools needed to succeed along the interior at the defensive level.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Dexter.

