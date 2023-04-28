 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson a pro-ready, scrappy starter

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Tyrique Stevenson brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Bethune-Cookman at Miami Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 56 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Miami (FL) cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The Bears traded up to select Stevenson, who had 2 interceptions and 7 pass deflections in 2022. He started his collegiate career at Georgia, but it was at Miami where he really came into his own. He was a two-year full-time starter with the Hurricanes and earned third-team All-ACC recognition in his last season in college.

Chicago acquired him as the last piece of their starting secondary for the 2023 season. He, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon form a talented cornerback group with Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson on the back end at safety.

Right after the pick was made, I took to Twitter for my annual Bears draft pick analysis threads. This time, I broke down Stevenson’s strengths and what makes him a player worth being excited about with one of Chicago’s second-round selections.

