Film study: New Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson a pro-ready, scrappy starter

With the No. 56 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Miami (FL) cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The Bears traded up to select Stevenson, who had 2 interceptions and 7 pass deflections in 2022. He started his collegiate career at Georgia, but it was at Miami where he really came into his own. He was a two-year full-time starter with the Hurricanes and earned third-team All-ACC recognition in his last season in college.

Chicago acquired him as the last piece of their starting secondary for the 2023 season. He, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon form a talented cornerback group with Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson on the back end at safety.

Right after the pick was made, I took to Twitter for my annual Bears draft pick analysis threads. This time, I broke down Stevenson’s strengths and what makes him a player worth being excited about with one of Chicago’s second-round selections.

THREAD: The #Bears have given themselves a loaded secondary by drafting Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson in Round 2. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Stevenson’s physicality and patience stand out to me in man coverage.



He maintains good footwork and hand usage through a WR’s stems, and he’s combative at the catch point. #Bears pic.twitter.com/b744zsYEdY — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Stevenson is a sound processor who works off rub routes well and times his jumps on routes effectively.



His above-average route recognition skills really help him out in coverage. #Bears pic.twitter.com/68jCFGxDOn — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Stevenson tore it up at the Senior Bowl, which is tough to do for a cornerback.



It didn’t matter who he went up against. He was gonna be sticking on them like butter. #Bears pic.twitter.com/fru6Ls0EOV — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Here’s Stevenson’s #RAS card.



Size, length and physicality are the name of the game with him. Explosive leaper with good speed, and his hip fluidity is good enough on tape. #Bears pic.twitter.com/uCBdE5Roes — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023