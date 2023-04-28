2023 NFL Draft: Best players available heading into Day 3

With the first two nights of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, now’s the time we kick into hardcore draftnik mode.
Even though most of the players who will be selected on Saturday aren’t currently household names for the average football fan, there are still plenty of players with big names who have gone undrafted to this point. For one reason or another, there are a handful of prospects many expected would be gone by now who are still on the board.
In my personal case, there are 25 players in my top 100 who did not get drafted in the first two days of the draft. Whether those reasons be because of medicals, character evaluations, or simply differing on-field evaluations from my own, I’m not sure. Regardless, I’m still surprised by the amount of notable talent that’s still available.
It doesn’t matter if you’re reading this late on Friday night or early Saturday morning before Round 4 kicks off; for now, here are my top 50 players available heading into Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
BPA heading into Day 3
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|1
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|2
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|3
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DL
|Northwestern
|4
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|5
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|6
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|7
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|8
|Luke Wypler
|OC
|Ohio State
|9
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|10
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|11
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|12
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|13
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|14
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|15
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|16
|Jarrett Patterson
|OC
|Notre Dame
|17
|Henry To'o To'o
|LB
|Alabama
|18
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|19
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|20
|Nick Broeker
|OG
|Ole Miss
|21
|Karl Brooks
|DL
|Bowling Green
|22
|Andrew Vorhees
|OG
|USC
|23
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|24
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|25
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|26
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|27
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|28
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|29
|Mike Morris
|DL
|Michigan
|30
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|31
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|32
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|33
|Andre Carter II
|EDGE
|Army
|34
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|35
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|36
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|37
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|38
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|39
|Christopher Smith
|S
|Georgia
|40
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|41
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|42
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|Ohio State
|43
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|44
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|NC State
|45
|J.L. Skinner
|S
|Boise State
|46
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|47
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|48
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|49
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami (FL)
|50
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
