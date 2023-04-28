2023 NFL Draft: Best players available heading into Day 3

With the first two nights of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, now’s the time we kick into hardcore draftnik mode.

Even though most of the players who will be selected on Saturday aren’t currently household names for the average football fan, there are still plenty of players with big names who have gone undrafted to this point. For one reason or another, there are a handful of prospects many expected would be gone by now who are still on the board.

In my personal case, there are 25 players in my top 100 who did not get drafted in the first two days of the draft. Whether those reasons be because of medicals, character evaluations, or simply differing on-field evaluations from my own, I’m not sure. Regardless, I’m still surprised by the amount of notable talent that’s still available.

It doesn’t matter if you’re reading this late on Friday night or early Saturday morning before Round 4 kicks off; for now, here are my top 50 players available heading into Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.