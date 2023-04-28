 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Best players available heading into Day 3

WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at the top players available before Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Jacob Infante
Vanderbilt v Georgia Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

With the first two nights of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, now’s the time we kick into hardcore draftnik mode.

Even though most of the players who will be selected on Saturday aren’t currently household names for the average football fan, there are still plenty of players with big names who have gone undrafted to this point. For one reason or another, there are a handful of prospects many expected would be gone by now who are still on the board.

In my personal case, there are 25 players in my top 100 who did not get drafted in the first two days of the draft. Whether those reasons be because of medicals, character evaluations, or simply differing on-field evaluations from my own, I’m not sure. Regardless, I’m still surprised by the amount of notable talent that’s still available.

It doesn’t matter if you’re reading this late on Friday night or early Saturday morning before Round 4 kicks off; for now, here are my top 50 players available heading into Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

BPA heading into Day 3

Rank Name Position School
Rank Name Position School
1 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
2 Darius Rush CB South Carolina
3 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern
4 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
5 Clark Phillips III CB Utah
6 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
7 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
8 Luke Wypler OC Ohio State
9 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
10 Noah Sewell LB Oregon
11 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
12 Chase Brown RB Illinois
13 Eli Ricks CB Alabama
14 Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
15 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
16 Jarrett Patterson OC Notre Dame
17 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama
18 Roschon Johnson RB Texas
19 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss
20 Nick Broeker OG Ole Miss
21 Karl Brooks DL Bowling Green
22 Andrew Vorhees OG USC
23 Blake Freeland OT BYU
24 Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
25 Parker Washington WR Penn State
26 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
27 Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton
28 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
29 Mike Morris DL Michigan
30 Payne Durham TE Purdue
31 Isaiah McGuire EDGE Missouri
32 Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
33 Andre Carter II EDGE Army
34 Dylan Horton EDGE TCU
35 Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
36 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
37 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
38 Jammie Robinson S Florida State
39 Christopher Smith S Georgia
40 Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
41 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
42 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
43 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
44 Chandler Zavala OG NC State
45 J.L. Skinner S Boise State
46 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
47 Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
48 Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
49 Will Mallory TE Miami (FL)
50 Tanner McKee QB Stanford

