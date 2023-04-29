 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Bears 2023 UDFA News and Rumor Tracker

We’ll be keeping everything updated for the Chicago Bears as they search through the undrafted free agent pool, and once they make an official announcement on their UDFAs, we’ll have even more on their new players.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
The Chicago Bears may not sign as many undrafted free agents as last year, but they’ll still be very active in the UDFA market. With the 2023 NFL Draft nearly over, teams will try to finalize deals with players that weren’t selected, but keep in mind that nothing is official until the player signs a contract with their new team. Agents and players often jump the gun on social media, and there isn’t always a distinction between players singing a UDFA deal and players agreeing to attend a team’s rookie minicamp.

The Bears’ rookie minicamp, by the way, is next weekend on May 5 and 6.

We’ll keep track of anything we see or hear in the next few days, and once the Bears announce their 2023 UDFA class, we’ll pass that along.

These UDFAs are reported to have signed

Rookie Camp Invites

A reminder that none of these have been confirmed by the Bears.

For an extra set of eyes on Chicago’s UDFA market tracker, Aaron Leming always keeps a Google Doc for this too.

