Bears Draft Results 2023: Chicago takes Roschon Johnson with the 115th pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with the 115th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago acquired this selection after a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and you can find the details on that move here.

Johnson was the number two tailback with the Longhorns, but that was because their number one was a first-round draft pick. Most analysts believe Johnson will show his true self at the NFL level.

Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, says that Johnson plays much faster than his athletic testing times, he runs with good power, and is capable in the passing game. He was All-State at quarterback in Texas while in high school, so he brings that element to the Bears as well.

He only had 392 carries in his four-year collegiate career, while adding 56 receptions, he has some experience as a kick returner, and was a core special teamer too. He’s a low mileage back that has RB1 upside.

Louis Riddick on Roschon Johnson in pass pro. pic.twitter.com/1SkXaD0LkU — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) April 29, 2023

Roschon Johnson is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.66 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 234 out of 1740 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/BbqHIklLhJ pic.twitter.com/n2IzyLz74B — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 18, 2023

