 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears Draft Results 2023: Chicago takes Roschon Johnson with the 115th pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson on Day 3.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Baylor at Texas Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with the 115th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago acquired this selection after a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and you can find the details on that move here.

Johnson was the number two tailback with the Longhorns, but that was because their number one was a first-round draft pick. Most analysts believe Johnson will show his true self at the NFL level.

Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, says that Johnson plays much faster than his athletic testing times, he runs with good power, and is capable in the passing game. He was All-State at quarterback in Texas while in high school, so he brings that element to the Bears as well.

He only had 392 carries in his four-year collegiate career, while adding 56 receptions, he has some experience as a kick returner, and was a core special teamer too. He’s a low mileage back that has RB1 upside.

Poll

What grade to you give the Chicago Bears selection of Roschon Johnson in the 4th round?

view results
  • 43%
    A
    (132 votes)
  • 32%
    B
    (99 votes)
  • 14%
    C
    (43 votes)
  • 4%
    D
    (14 votes)
  • 5%
    F
    (16 votes)
304 votes total Vote Now

Make sure you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel for all our audio coverage of this year’s draft and so much more.

Our video home is at 2nd City Gridiron, so be sure to subscribe there as well for our pods, player profiles, film breakdowns, plus other fun video content.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023 Results: Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 24 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...