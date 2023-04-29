 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Tyler Scott with the 133rd pick

Chicago Bears take wide receiver Tyler Scott with the 133rd pick.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Navy at Cincinnati Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott with the 133rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The speedy Scott is a player that many analysts were shocked fell so far down the draft board.

He’s a former high school running back, and Junior Olympic sprinter, that has only been playing receiver full time the last two years with the Bearcats. In those two seasons he caught 84 balls for 1,419 yards, with 14 touchdowns.

“He reminds me of Darnell Mooney. He is a flyer on the outside. Big time vertical threat. He’s excellent on jet sweeps,” said NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah after the selection.

Per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Scott averaged 44.6 yards per TD catch in college.

His NFL.com scouting report lists him in their “Will Eventually Be Plus Starter” grade and compares him to T.Y. Hilton.

“I like receivers with running back backgrounds because it’s so valuable having run-after-catch guys on the field. Plus, he’s got track speed to go with it!” — Area scout for AFC team.

For more on Scott, check out Danny Meehan and Jacob Infante talking through the pick here.

