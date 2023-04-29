NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Noah Sewell with the 148th pick

The Chicago Bears have called Noah Sewell, Oregon linebacker, as the 148th selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Network analysts call him an old-school linebacker, and he has the size and power to attack blockers. In the Bears scheme, he could work in at the Mike, but he also will likely be asked to learn the strongside outside linebacker position too.

He was a 5-Star recruit coming out of high school after being named Utah’s “Mr. Football” in 2019. In 2022 he was a Butkus Award semifinalist and was named to the AP’s All-Pac-12 second team. He ended his three-year collegiate career with 215 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

His brother, Penei Sewell, plays for the Detroit Lions.

Noah Sewell was drafted with pick 148 of round 5 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.38 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 431 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/n9FAuJZ8yu pic.twitter.com/X2korQ0GcB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

