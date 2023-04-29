 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Noah Sewell with the 148th pick

Chicago Bears take Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell with the 148th pick.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Utah v Oregon Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have called Noah Sewell, Oregon linebacker, as the 148th selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Network analysts call him an old-school linebacker, and he has the size and power to attack blockers. In the Bears scheme, he could work in at the Mike, but he also will likely be asked to learn the strongside outside linebacker position too.

He was a 5-Star recruit coming out of high school after being named Utah’s “Mr. Football” in 2019. In 2022 he was a Butkus Award semifinalist and was named to the AP’s All-Pac-12 second team. He ended his three-year collegiate career with 215 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

His brother, Penei Sewell, plays for the Detroit Lions.

