NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Travis Bell with No. 218 pick

With the 218th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected Travis Bell, defensive tackle from Kennesaw State University.

Chicago clearly wanted to bolster their defensive trenches, as Bell is their third player picked up front. He’s an athletic 310-pounder that will compete for the 1-technique d-tackle spot on Alan Williams’ defense.

Bell is the first draft pick in the history of Kennesaw State University, which is located in Georgia and plays in the ASUN Conference.

Here’s what the Draft Countdown’s Shane P. Hallam had to say about Bell.

Travis Bell is my DL62. Penetrating pass rusher. Has some agility ability as well. Big time athlete. Raw, needs to learn how to read run game and offenses. Potential is there.

The NFL.com scouting report reads like this.

Bell is an interior defender with decent lateral quickness and power at the point of attack. He lacks the overall mass and anchor to eat up blocks inside, though. He has enough foot quickness and hand usage to work his way around blockers but might find his success rate plummet against NFL-caliber competition. Bell has traits to get a look as a one-gapping, even-front nose tackle but might need to fight for a spot as an undrafted free agent.

For more on what Bell will bring to the Bears, check out what Jacob Infante had to say when he joined Jeff Berckes here.

Travis Bell is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.26 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 284 out of 1623 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/aj1CyEzJZO pic.twitter.com/T8zMZInKwR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 23, 2023

Bears seventh-round defensive lineman pick Travis Bell is the first player ever drafted out of Kennesaw State: "I'm self-driven. I'm a nasty guy. I'm a hard worker. The work ethic is out the roof. ... I got a motor. Y'all should expect to see me running sideline to sideline." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 29, 2023

