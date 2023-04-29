 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Travis Bell with No. 218 pick

With the first pick in the seventh round the Bears have selected Travis Bell, DT, from Kennesaw State.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Kennesaw State v Cincinnati Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With the 218th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have selected Travis Bell, defensive tackle from Kennesaw State University.

Chicago clearly wanted to bolster their defensive trenches, as Bell is their third player picked up front. He’s an athletic 310-pounder that will compete for the 1-technique d-tackle spot on Alan Williams’ defense.

Bell is the first draft pick in the history of Kennesaw State University, which is located in Georgia and plays in the ASUN Conference.

Here’s what the Draft Countdown’s Shane P. Hallam had to say about Bell.

Travis Bell is my DL62. Penetrating pass rusher. Has some agility ability as well. Big time athlete. Raw, needs to learn how to read run game and offenses. Potential is there.

The NFL.com scouting report reads like this.

Bell is an interior defender with decent lateral quickness and power at the point of attack. He lacks the overall mass and anchor to eat up blocks inside, though. He has enough foot quickness and hand usage to work his way around blockers but might find his success rate plummet against NFL-caliber competition. Bell has traits to get a look as a one-gapping, even-front nose tackle but might need to fight for a spot as an undrafted free agent.

For more on what Bell will bring to the Bears, check out what Jacob Infante had to say when he joined Jeff Berckes here.

Poll

Give us your letter grade for the Chicago Bears' pick of DT Travis Bell.

view results
  • 16%
    A
    (23 votes)
  • 20%
    B
    (29 votes)
  • 33%
    C
    (48 votes)
  • 16%
    D
    (23 votes)
  • 13%
    F
    (20 votes)
143 votes total Vote Now

Make sure you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel for all our audio coverage of this year’s draft and so much more.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so be sure to subscribe there as well for our pods, player profiles, film breakdowns, and more.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023 Results: Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 38 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...