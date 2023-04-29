NFL Draft Results 2023: Chicago Bears take Kendall Williamson with the 258th pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Stanford safety Kendall Williamson with the 258th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This was Chicago’s lone compensatory selection and the second to last pick in the draft.

Williamson started his collegiate career at Stanford in 2018 at corner, but in the last few years he was linking up at safety. In total he played in 44 games, while racking up 213 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sack, 1 interception, 13 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. He was also Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll the last four years.

Here’s the scouting report from Pro Football Network’s Troy Pauline on Wiliamson.

Strengths: Tough, run-defending safety who is best playing downhill. Instinctive, stays with coverage assignments, and hits hard. Goes after opponents, wraps up tackling, and brings opponents down in the open field. Gives effort and sells out to make plays. Weaknesses: Does not display an explosive burst to the ball and shows average closing speed despite his 40 time. Late getting to the spot in coverage. Overall: Williamson possesses the numbers desired at the safety position, yet on film, he’s very straight-line-ish and one-dimensional. He possesses an upside but needs proper coaching and must start making plays in coverage.

Kendall Williamson was drafted with pick 258 of round 7 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.70 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 125 out of 957 SS from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/d2qFiYV4F6 pic.twitter.com/3QDKwdSTI3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

