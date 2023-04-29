The Bears Den, April 29, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears passing on Jalen Carter was right move for many reasons - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles faced an early tenure-defining choice Thursday in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. He passed on Jalen Carter without blinking, and the Bears are better off for it.

Bears draft grade: Gervon Dexter Sr., second-round pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus addressed a big position of need by adding Gervon Dexter Sr. from Florida.

Bears draft grade: Tyrique Stevenson, second-round pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles drafted Tyrique Stevenson, a cornerback from Miami with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Bears believe Darnell Wright can be ‘tone-setter’ on OL - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles loves linemen with a mean streak, and thinks Darnell Wright can bring that to the field.

Josh Heupel pinpoints what sparked Darnell Wright’s NFL draft rise to Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - How did Darnell Wright go from a potential Day 3 pick to the future of the Bears’ offensive line? The answer lies inside the 21-year-old tackle.

Bears take DT Gervon Dexter, CB Tyrique Stevenson in Round 2 - 670 - The Bears selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening, then traded up five slots moments later to add Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson at No. 56 overall.

Bears draft South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens in third round - Chicago Sun-Times - A former five-star recruit who was rated ahead of Travon Walker coming out of high school, Pickens was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks, with 7.5 sacks.

Bears pick Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson in 2nd round of NFL Draft at No. 56 overall - Chicago Sun-Times - That addition came after drafting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10 and Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dextor at No. 53.

Bears take Florida DT Gervon Dexter at No. 53 in second round of NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - After failing to land a big name in free agency and passing on Georgia’s Jalen Carter in Round 1, the Bears added a defensive tackle with the 53rd pick Friday night: Florida’s Gervon Dexter.

Darnell Wright proved his worth to Bears by beating ‘really high-end players’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Alabama star edge rusher Will Anderson wasn’t the only star Wright has shut down.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL draft averages 11.4 million viewers for first night - ProFootballTalk - For as big as the draft is, the TV audience pales in comparison to a real prime-time game.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Should Chicago Bears drafted Jalen Carter not Darnell Wright? - Windy City Gridiron - In round 1 of the NFL Draft, Ryan Poles passed on controversial Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter for Darnell Wright

Berckes: NFL Draft Experience - Thoughts on the Bears, Kansas City, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff Berckes was in Kansas City covering the NFL Draft for us, so here are some of his takeaways.

Bears 2023 NFL Draft: Scout’s Take on Darnell Wright, Jalen Carter Situation - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears wanted Darnell Wright in the first round of the NFL Draft, but the best defensive tackle in the draft was there for the taking too. Greg Gabriel shares some thoughts on the process.

Jonhelmkamp: NFL Draft Round 1 - Grading NFC North Picks for Bears, Packers, Lions and Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - The NFC North got an infusion of young talent on Day 1 of NFL Draft. How did the Bears selection compare to the rest of the NFC North?

THE RULES

