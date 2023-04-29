Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023 Day 3 Open Thread

Day three of the 2023 NFL Draft will start at 11:00 am CT, and the Chicago Bears are currently slated to make the first pick of the day. The first pick of the fourth round is a popular one for the other 31 teams looking to trade up, and general manager Ryan Poles is open to that possibility.

“It’s a feel thing. It’s also a numbers deal,” Poles said at his Friday night press conference. “We’ll look at what we have, the guys we really like and kind of weigh who’s going to be there for our different picks. Do we want to continue to add capital or there are some times that it’s just you really like the player so you pull the trigger on it and get it done?”

Picks in rounds four, five, and six will have 5 minutes between selections, and round seven will have 4 minutes between each pick.

So far, the Bears have selected these players:

Round 1, Pick 10 - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (our story)

Round 2, Pick 53 - Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida (our story)

Round 2, Pick 56 - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (our story)

Round 3, Pick 64 - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina (our story)

And here are Chicago’s remaining picks... so far.

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 5, Pick 148

Round 7, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 258

Our Bears Draft Pick Tracker can be found here.

All our podcasts about Chicago’s new players can be found here.

Our UDFA Tracker will go live in the seventh round, and once it’s up, you can find it here.