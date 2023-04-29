Film study: New Bears RB Roschon Johnson a bruising back and steal in Round 4

With the No. 115 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson.
Johnson took a bit of a back seat to Texas star Bijan Robinson during his time with the Longhorns, but he was still quite productive in his collegiate career. He finished his four years at Texas with a total of 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, as well as 5.6 yards per carry.
He’s a versatile back with three-down value and special teams experience; he can catch the ball pretty well, he’s a very good pass protector out of the backfield, and he has plenty of experience in the third phase. Johnson’s profile suffered a bit from being a backup, but his tape is as good as nearly any back in this year’s class.
Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Johnson.
THREAD: The #Bears get great value in Texas RB Roschon Johnson in Round 4.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
I think he could be a quality starter in the NFL.
Roschon is a bigger back at 6-foot-0 and 219 pounds, but he accelerates very well out of the backfield.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Quick in a straight line with nice breakaway speed to pick up big gains. #Bears pic.twitter.com/vST5PwngnC
Roschon offers plenty of versatility: he has smooth hands out of the backfield, and he’s a very good blocker.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Also has plenty of special teams experience. He’ll contribute right away for the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/CsjUt1zuYG
For his size, Roschon has nice one-cut ability and can evade defenders well in space.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Nobody’s gonna mistake him for Tarik Cohen, but he’s a damn good athlete for a guy of his build. #Bears pic.twitter.com/ZUeF91WyTn
Roschon is a tough runner, and his size is aided by how determined and physical he runs.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Very good raw power and impressive contact balance. #Bears pic.twitter.com/ZJmMTYaBuQ
Here’s Roschon Johnson’s #RAS card. He tested well at the Combine, and that shows on tape.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
I had him as my No. 91 overall player, and the #Bears got him at No. 115. Think there’s a strong chance he becomes their starting RB in the future. pic.twitter.com/NBVlXGO1wf
