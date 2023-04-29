 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears RB Roschon Johnson a bruising back and steal in Round 4

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Roschon Johnson brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Baylor at Texas Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 115 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson.

Johnson took a bit of a back seat to Texas star Bijan Robinson during his time with the Longhorns, but he was still quite productive in his collegiate career. He finished his four years at Texas with a total of 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, as well as 5.6 yards per carry.

He’s a versatile back with three-down value and special teams experience; he can catch the ball pretty well, he’s a very good pass protector out of the backfield, and he has plenty of experience in the third phase. Johnson’s profile suffered a bit from being a backup, but his tape is as good as nearly any back in this year’s class.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Johnson.

Next Up In News

