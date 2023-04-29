Film study: New Bears RB Roschon Johnson a bruising back and steal in Round 4

With the No. 115 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson.

Johnson took a bit of a back seat to Texas star Bijan Robinson during his time with the Longhorns, but he was still quite productive in his collegiate career. He finished his four years at Texas with a total of 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, as well as 5.6 yards per carry.

He’s a versatile back with three-down value and special teams experience; he can catch the ball pretty well, he’s a very good pass protector out of the backfield, and he has plenty of experience in the third phase. Johnson’s profile suffered a bit from being a backup, but his tape is as good as nearly any back in this year’s class.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Johnson.

THREAD: The #Bears get great value in Texas RB Roschon Johnson in Round 4.



I think he could be a quality starter in the NFL. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Roschon is a bigger back at 6-foot-0 and 219 pounds, but he accelerates very well out of the backfield.



Quick in a straight line with nice breakaway speed to pick up big gains. #Bears pic.twitter.com/vST5PwngnC — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Roschon offers plenty of versatility: he has smooth hands out of the backfield, and he’s a very good blocker.



Also has plenty of special teams experience. He’ll contribute right away for the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/CsjUt1zuYG — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

For his size, Roschon has nice one-cut ability and can evade defenders well in space.



Nobody’s gonna mistake him for Tarik Cohen, but he’s a damn good athlete for a guy of his build. #Bears pic.twitter.com/ZUeF91WyTn — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Roschon is a tough runner, and his size is aided by how determined and physical he runs.



Very good raw power and impressive contact balance. #Bears pic.twitter.com/ZJmMTYaBuQ — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023