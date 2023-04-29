Bears 2023 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Chicago’s pick of Roschon Johnson

The Chicago Bears have a new running back in Texas’ Roschon Johnson, and he brings an all-around skillset to the team.

Here’s some of what Twitter had to say about the pick.

Love the Roschon Johnson pick. Was a consensus 3rd round talent that has minimal wear & tear. Versatile RB with some juice. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2023

Roschon Johnson is your darkhorse Rookie of the Year candidate



He’s going to start immediately in Chicago https://t.co/ffDvsL06Aw — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 29, 2023

Bears scout John Syty on Roschon Johnson: "He's someone we believe could really become a pillar in this organization for a really long time. ... There's a level of 'it' factor to this kid." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

New Bears RB Roschon Johnson earned a 90.0 rushing grade on zone runs



0.35 missed tackles forced per attempt in 2022 was the No. 1 mark in the FBS



89th percentile 10-yard split on his 40 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 29, 2023

I didn’t do a ton of homework on Running Backs but all my smart friends LOVE Roschon Johnson



Big, punishing runner — the #Bears have a type in the backfield, I bet the Bears are looking to add more between-OT running with guys like him. I’ll have more once I get into his tape — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 29, 2023

Bears southwest area scout John Syty on RB Roschon Johnson: "He fits everything Ryan and Matt are trying to accomplish. He’s a HITS principle guy. He just emulates everything we want a Chicago Bear to be. ... The 'it' factor about this kid is special." — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 29, 2023

Texas legend Roschon Johnson is a perfect back for Chicago. High motor and runs like a mad man. Instant starter in Chicago. — Jared Zimmer (@jaredziimmer) April 29, 2023

I really like Roschon Johnson! He’s a tough runner, good in pass pro and played special teams at Texas. The young man should bring leadership and toughness to the CHI. #Bears #Nfldraft — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 29, 2023

Bears fans who liked David Montgomery are also going to like Roschon Johnson. — Michael Ernst (@mj_ernst) April 29, 2023

Pretty sure Roschon Johnson will be RB1 in Chicago no later than about week 4. If he was at a different school, I think he goes round 2. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 29, 2023

The University of Texas is lucky to have someone like Roschon Johnson — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) April 29, 2023

#Texas RB Roschon Johnson to Chicago…



That’s a good pick in the 4th round. Downhill power. North/South speed. Core special teams player in college. #Bears pic.twitter.com/1td6x7TM7h — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 29, 2023

If you see any more interesting Tweets about Johnson, then share them in the comment section.

Our Bears Draft Pick Tracker can be found here.

All our podcasts about Chicago’s new players can be found here.

Our UDFA Tracker will go live in the seventh round, and once it’s up, you can find it here.