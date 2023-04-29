Bears 2023 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Chicago’s pick of Tyler Scott

The Chicago Bears have a new wide receiver to add to the mix in former Cincinnati Bearcats Tyler Scott. He’s a high school track star that brings electricity to the Bears and is another weapon for Luke Getsy’s offensive scheme and for quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s some of what Twitter had to say about the pick.

EXACTLY who I wanted to draft me all along !! Time to get to work @justnfields #DaBears #ChildofGod pic.twitter.com/WV70iyhLCS — Tyler Scott (@Tylerscott21_) April 29, 2023

love, love Tyler Scott with the Bears.



best as a vertical threat with good ball tracking ability and sticky hands. Was higher on him (and @dpbrugler was as well) than where he went. https://t.co/2SGK8R6qHW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 29, 2023

Bears just stole Tyler Scott — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 29, 2023

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Bears WR Tyler Scott: "Once you get him the football, he is out the gates. ... I think Justin Fields is going to be happy with this guy because of his versatility. ... Just get it in the hands of this guy and he will do the work." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

Couple notes from Bears midwest area scout Ryan Cavanaugh on Cincy WR Tyler Scott

-His most exciting trait is his big play ability

-Surprised the Bears with his route running, quickness

-Top end speed (4.44 40 yd dash), deep threat

-Lot of success as a gunner on punt return — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 29, 2023

Chicago #Bears last 2 selections are fantastic. Both of whom may qualify as steals. Roschon was my personal RB9 in this class, only because of not getting a ton of run for the longhorns and Tyler Scott was my WR7. Explosive, lightning in a bottle, a big play waiting to happen — Danny Meehan (@DanMeehan90) April 29, 2023

As much shit as I gave Bears fans last year for the Velus Jones pick, I'm into the Tyler Scott selection. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) April 29, 2023

Bears went from trotting out practice squad caliber players last season to their WR4 being Tyler Scott



A foundational offensive line piece drafted in Round 1, too



CHI offense is poised for a massive rebound in 2023#BearDown https://t.co/bSvmzv93JM — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) April 29, 2023

Tyler Scott is great value for the #Bears. Brings more speed to the offense — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) April 29, 2023

Bears draft room after drafting Tyler Scott pic.twitter.com/PqPcY9chVl — ✶Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) April 29, 2023

