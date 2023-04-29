 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears 2023 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Chicago’s pick of Noah Sewell

Twitter always has thoughts!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Utah v Oregon Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have drafted another former 5-Star high school recruit, and it’s another popular pick according to the people. Here’s some of what Twitter had to say about the selection of Noah Sewell, the former Oregon Ducks’ linebacker.

If you see any more interesting Tweets about Noah Sewell, then be sure to share them in the comment section.

Our Bears Draft Pick Tracker can be found here.

All our podcasts about Chicago’s new players can be found here.

Our UDFA Tracker will go live in the seventh round, and once it’s up, you can find it here.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears NFL Draft 2023 Results: Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 31 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...