Bears 2023 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Chicago’s pick of Noah Sewell

The Chicago Bears have drafted another former 5-Star high school recruit, and it’s another popular pick according to the people. Here’s some of what Twitter had to say about the selection of Noah Sewell, the former Oregon Ducks’ linebacker.

#Bears pick Oregon LB Noah Sewell at 148 overall. He figures to be a solid backup behind Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. Could also come in as a player to watch at “Sam.” — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 29, 2023

Bears go with Oregon LB Noah Sewell at pick No. 148.



Per @dpbrugler: "He thumps downhill with the physicality, pedigree and competitive spirit to make plays between the tackles. He projects as a rookie backup who can become a valuable role player." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

As a ducks fan I watched a TON of Noah Sewell over the last few years. Great depth piece and was the leader of the defense.



If he can losen up those hips he can develop into a stud in our linebacking core.



The #2 ILB in the county out of high school and a 5⭐️



Fun pick! ⬇️ — Da Bright Side Bear (@BrightSideBears) April 29, 2023

Here is what West Coast Area Scout Reese Hicks had to say about new #Bears linebacker Noah Sewell and his ability to rush the quarterback. pic.twitter.com/2tBhvGLFQo — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) April 29, 2023

Holy shit Noah Sewell fell to the fifth round?!? Thought he would go much higher. Happy for the Sewell family tho! — wolf49 (Chris) (@wolf49ack) April 29, 2023

Noah Sewell was predominantly an inside linebacker at Oregon but was productive as a pass rusher, too. His 18% pressure rate over the last 2 seasons ranks 11th out of 1,100 FBS players with at least 150 pass rushes.



Bears west coast scout Reese Hicks: "He’s a good blitzer. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 29, 2023

I hate the bears even more for taking Noah Sewell — Omari Smith (@O_3SFour) April 29, 2023

Bears get Oregon LB Noah Sewell who'll face his big brother Penei twice a year vs Lions. Could be a steal here. No. 42 on Freaks List. Versatile. Heavy-handed. Battled injuries. At 6-2, 260, has great movement skills, topped out at 20.85 mph on the GPS. https://t.co/ra7bLu7ANZ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 29, 2023

