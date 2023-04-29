Twitter reacts to the Chicago Bears' pick of Terell Smith

The Chicago Bears went back to the secondary in the fifth round and have selected Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith. As usual, there’s a lot of good info to pop up on Twitter, so here’s some of what I found there.
Terell Smith has really high level tape in 2022. One year of good play, but I think that's an excellent pick for Chicago.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 29, 2023
He can play
Bears co-director of player personnel Trey Koziol on CB Terell Smith: "I thought with his instincts to play off the ball this year was something that made him unique with his skill set. ... I thought he showed anticipation and confidence."— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023
Terell Smith was one of the most slept-on corners in this draft. Great pick-up by the Bears https://t.co/Rrpj2WZap4— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 29, 2023
#DaBears second 5th round pick, CB Terell Smith (Minnesota) brings good speed to the position..started for the Gophers in '21 and '22. Has played in all different coverages. @WBBMNewsradio— Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) April 29, 2023
This two-step hurt— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 29, 2023
I really like Terell Smith
And he could have stayed home -- but Vikes took that possibility off board with Blackmon in R3 and Ward in R4
Now he's off to a division rival, where he could surprise by getting on field early pic.twitter.com/VPUc10r7Ci
#Gophers CB Terell Smith was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round (No. 165) of the 2023 NFL Draft.— Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) April 29, 2023
Smith is a long, fast cornerback who improved his physicality and flexibility during his career. It will be fun to watch him in Alan Williams' scheme. pic.twitter.com/kh3wcU4sRj
Detail: ESPN’s Matt Miller shared former #Gophers and now #Bears cornerback Terell Smith had offers to leave via NCAA transfer portal:— Andy Greder (@andygreder) April 29, 2023
Quote: “PJ Fleck thought this guy was going to leave. … He didn’t do it, which speaks to maturity, leadership he is going to bring” to Chicago.
Captain ➡️ Chicago— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) April 29, 2023
The @ChicagoBears select @GopherFootball's Terell Smith in the 5th round. #NFLDraft x @TerellSmith7 pic.twitter.com/MR7iydBzkb
If you see any more interesting Tweets about former Golden Gopher Terell Smith, then be sure to share them in the comment section.
Our Bears Draft Pick & Trade Tracker can be found here.
All our podcasts about Chicago’s new players can be found here.
Our UDFA Tracker will go live in the seventh round, and once it’s up, you can find it here.
Loading comments...