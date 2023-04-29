 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears WR Tyler Scott a speedy weapon with great value

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Tyler Scott brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v Alabama Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

With the No. 133 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Scott broke out for Cincinnati in 2022, when he caught 54 passes for 899 yards and 9 touchdowns. The speedy deep threat earned second-team All-AAC recognition for his performance, and he played a sizable role for the Bearcats when they made an appearance in the College Football Playoff after the 2021 season.

Having had the chance to speak with Scott, he is not only an electric athlete who can seriously stretch the field, but he’s also a high-character guy with a clear vision to succeed at the NFL level. Chicago added a talented wide receiver who should further boost their offense in an offseason where doing so has been a top priority.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Scott.

