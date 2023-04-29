Film study: New Bears WR Tyler Scott a speedy weapon with great value

With the No. 133 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Scott broke out for Cincinnati in 2022, when he caught 54 passes for 899 yards and 9 touchdowns. The speedy deep threat earned second-team All-AAC recognition for his performance, and he played a sizable role for the Bearcats when they made an appearance in the College Football Playoff after the 2021 season.

Having had the chance to speak with Scott, he is not only an electric athlete who can seriously stretch the field, but he’s also a high-character guy with a clear vision to succeed at the NFL level. Chicago added a talented wide receiver who should further boost their offense in an offseason where doing so has been a top priority.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Scott.

The #Bears just got a dangerous speedster and a future contributor in Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott.

Simply put, Scott is a certified speedy WR.



He has very good vertical speed and is able to stretch the field with how well he accelerates off the snap.

Scott is fast, but he’s also a crisp route runner who can stop on a dime.



He sinks his hips well into his cuts, and he uses that agility very well after the catch.

Scott has nice inside-outside versatility, as he can beat you out of the slot and as a field WR.



For a smaller WR, he's also a nice competitor at the catch point.

Scott is explosive as a route runner, but he’s also smart.



He understands the concept of route leverage well and is able to adjust his stems to attack a DB's blind spots.