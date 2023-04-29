Film study: New Bears LB Noah Sewell a physical, nasty defender

With the No. 148 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

Seen by many as one of the top defensive prospects heading into the 2022 college football season, Sewell was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2020. He followed that up with a first-team Pac-12 nomination in 2021, while earning second-team recognition in his final season with the Ducks.

The brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the younger Sewell is an accomplished collegiate defender who projects as very good value in the fifth round. Though the Bears already have the likes of Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn at linebacker, Sewell offers top-notch special teams value and could develop into a starter for their defense down the line.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Sewell.

THREAD: The #Bears added some great depth and immediate ST value in Oregon LB Noah Sewell. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

I like Sewell as a MIKE or SAM because of his downhill thumping ability.



He’s a hard hitter with very good straight-line speed. #Bears pic.twitter.com/0WF2glG0aI — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Sewell plays with a high motor and very good play strength, which makes him a valuable tackler in between the tackles.



He has a big frame and the ability to bury guys into the dirt. #Bears pic.twitter.com/EfUgYKWk9r — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

A three-year starter with football pedigree, Sewell was one of the highly-touted defenders early in the draft cycle for a reason.



He has size, straight-line speed and physicality. Great value in Round 5. #Bears pic.twitter.com/BpTVY1vden — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023