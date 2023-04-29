 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears LB Noah Sewell a physical, nasty defender

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Noah Sewell brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
With the No. 148 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

Seen by many as one of the top defensive prospects heading into the 2022 college football season, Sewell was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2020. He followed that up with a first-team Pac-12 nomination in 2021, while earning second-team recognition in his final season with the Ducks.

The brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the younger Sewell is an accomplished collegiate defender who projects as very good value in the fifth round. Though the Bears already have the likes of Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn at linebacker, Sewell offers top-notch special teams value and could develop into a starter for their defense down the line.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Sewell.

