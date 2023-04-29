Film study: New Bears CB Terell Smith a lengthy, physical corner

With the No. 165 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith.
After using a second-round pick on Miami (FL) cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, the Bears further invested in the secondary with Smith, a lengthy and physical defensive back with impressive athletic tools. He showcased very good deep speed and willingness as a tackler on tape, making him an ideal fit for their secondary and a strong depth piece along the boundary.
Smith started for the Golden Gophers in 2018 but served as a reserve in 2019 and 2020. It was in 2021 when he made his way back into the starting lineup, and in 2022 he had his best season yet from a statistical perspective with 2 interceptions and 5 pass deflections.
Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Smith.
THREAD: The #Bears drafted a physical specimen for their secondary in Minnesota CB Terell Smith.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Smith excels on the boundary, where he puts his physicality and length to good use.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
He’s a scrappy CB with an aggressive mentality who competes at the catch point. #Bears pic.twitter.com/CX5xoQFrfI
Smith is a bigger corner at 6-1 and 204 pounds, but he’s got some nice speed to him.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
He’s got very good deep speed and offers nice vertical quickness shooting upfield out of his backpedal. #Bears pic.twitter.com/M7zziaVHE8
Smith has very good physical tools, and he maximizes them with a high motor.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
He offers nice ball-tracking skills, and he’s a sneaky good tackler with his play strength and effort. #Bears pic.twitter.com/29W6FFb4VB
Here’s Terell Smith’s #RAS card. The size, speed and length stand out in his data and his tape.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023
Average fluidity on film, but the measurements are impressive. Potential depth for the #Bears and some very nice tools to work with. pic.twitter.com/12LT4dszyJ
