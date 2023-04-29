Film study: New Bears CB Terell Smith a lengthy, physical corner

With the No. 165 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith.

After using a second-round pick on Miami (FL) cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, the Bears further invested in the secondary with Smith, a lengthy and physical defensive back with impressive athletic tools. He showcased very good deep speed and willingness as a tackler on tape, making him an ideal fit for their secondary and a strong depth piece along the boundary.

Smith started for the Golden Gophers in 2018 but served as a reserve in 2019 and 2020. It was in 2021 when he made his way back into the starting lineup, and in 2022 he had his best season yet from a statistical perspective with 2 interceptions and 5 pass deflections.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Smith.

Smith excels on the boundary, where he puts his physicality and length to good use.



Smith is a bigger corner at 6-1 and 204 pounds, but he’s got some nice speed to him.



Smith has very good physical tools, and he maximizes them with a high motor.



