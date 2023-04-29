Film study: New Bears DL Travis Bell an athletic, small-school sleeper

With the No. 218 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell.

Bell was a second-team All-Big South member in 2021, and in 2022, he tallied 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He is a stout, small-school defender, but one who tested very well at his Pro Day and offers some intriguing flashes on tape.

The Owls made history on Saturday, as Bell is the first player to be selected in the NFL Draft to come out of the FCS school. Kennesaw State’s football program just debuted in 2015, and though the likes of Dante Blackmon and Bronson Rechsteiner — current WWE Superstar Bron Breakker — have entered the NFL, Bell is the first player drafted to come out of the program.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Bell.

