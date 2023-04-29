The Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft Class

Here is the 2023 NFL Draft class for the Chicago Bears!

Round 1, Pick 10 - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (our story)

Round 2, Pick 53 - Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida (our story)

Round 2, Pick 56 - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (our story)

Round 3, Pick 64 - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina (our story)

Round 4, Pick 115 - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (our story)

Round 4, Pick 133 - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (our story)

Round 5, Pick 148 - Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (our story)

Round 5, Pick 165 - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota (our story)

Round 7, Pick 218 - Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State (our story)

Round 7, Pick 258 - Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford (our story)

Here are the three trades that general manager Ryan Poles pulled off during the draft.

The Bears set the 9th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 10th overall pick and a 2024 4th-round selection. (our story)

The Bears acquired the 56th overall pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 61 and 136. (our story)

The Bears sent pick 103, the first selection in the fourth round, to the New Orleans Saints for picks 115 and 165. (our story)

What do you think, #Bears fans, do you think Ryan Poles has a type? The team took only players above 8.00 for #RAS, elite athletes all around. pic.twitter.com/lCnIVWC9xQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Here is a chart with net value pic.twitter.com/ICgGopqlmN — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) April 29, 2023

