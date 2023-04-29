 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film study: New Bears DB Kendall Williamson a high-effort hitter

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Kendall Williamson brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Oregon at Stanford Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 258 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Stanford defensive back Kendall Williamson.

The Bears used their final pick of this year’s draft on a safety, adding Williamson after four years of starting in the Pac-12 for the Cardinal. He plays his best football downhill, where his straight-line speed, high motor and aggressive demeanor allows him to make plays that many safeties are either incapable or unwilling to make.

Chicago concluded its 2023 draft having used all of their picks on players with a Relative Athletic Score over 8.0, placing them all in the “elite” range. Williamson joins cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson from Miami (FL) and Terell Smith from Minnesota as the newest additions to a talented, young secondary.

Once Chicago made the pick, I headed to Twitter to put together a thread with a mini scouting report and notable clips regarding Williamson.

