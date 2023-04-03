The Bear’s Den, April 3, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade back, take Calijah Kancey - NBC Sports Chicago - With all of Ryan Poles’ blue chip prospects off the board at No. 9, the Bears GM decides to trade back in the 2023 NFL Draft again.

Schrock: Bears should only trade No. 9 pick if deal checks several boxes - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles is open to trading the No. 9 pick if the right deal comes along. But that deal has to check several boxes for it to be worth it.

Zacch Pickens, Tyler Scott among NFL draft sleepers for Bears to target - NBC Sports Chicago - What the Bears do at No. 9 will take up a lot of oxygen over the next month. But Ryan Poles has to do well on Day 2 and Day 3 as well. Bears insider Josh Schrock breaks down seven players for the Bears to target in Rounds 2-7.

Will Ryan Poles Use the Next Month to Attack a Vulnerable NFC North? - Da Bears Blog - Poles has shown to be a man of conviction and he won’t be shifted from that conviction by need. It is a bold approach, requiring patience and thickness because the criticism is coming.

Marvin Mims Jr. WR – Oklahoma - NFL Draft Scouting Report - The Irish Bears Network - Player Profile: Position: WR College: Oklahoma Height: 5’ 11” Weight: 183 lbs Projection: 2nd round pick The list of wide receivers that have played high school football in Texas is very impressive. Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, and Jaylen Waddle are all prime examples of active players in the NFL that came from Texas.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bodycam video shows Jalen Carter denying that he was racing - ProFootballTalk - Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a top prospect in the upcoming draft, has had questions emerge from an off-field automobile incident that resulted in formal charges and, not long thereafter, a no-contest plea to misdemeanor racing and reckless driving charges.

Michael Burton thankful for another opportunity to play fullback in Sean Payton's offense - ProFootballTalk - Michael Burton is a fullback, and he knows that in today’s NFL, that makes him an endangered species. But Burton signed with the Broncos last month in a reunion with Sean Payton, who previously coached him in New Orleans, and he says that in Payton’s offense, fullbacks can thrive.

How the Deshaun Watson contract derailed Lamar Jackson's situation - ProFootballTalk - When the Browns gave a five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract to quarterback Deshaun Watson, they surely didn’t intend to throw a wrench in the relationship between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. But they did. (Browns fans regard that as a collateral benefit.)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: 2023 NFL Draft - Interactive Fan Mock Draft Top Ten Results - Windy City Gridiron - Check out how fans feel the top ten will play out in the 2023 NFL Draft

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Free Agency - Ryan Poles still has these holes to fill - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles isn’t done yet, at least he better not be. Here’s where he still needs to address.

Wiltfong: April Fool’s - Chicago Bears headlines that could never, ever happen - Windy City Gridiron - But they actually did!

Wiltfong: 2023 Bears free agents - T.J. Edwards is a ‘tackling machine’ - Windy City Gridiron - Shane Haff of Bleeding Green Nation joined us to give us the deets on new linebacker T.J. Edwards, but we also talked a bit about assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Gabriel: Are Analysts Missing an Important Point When Evaluating Will Levis? - Windy City Gridiron - Long time NFL Scout, Greg Gabriel, takes a closer look at Kentucky’s Will Levis.

