Report: Bears to play Chiefs in Germany

The NFL schedule is still a month or more from being announced, but that doesn’t mean certain games won’t start to leak out.

Especially the International games, which always seem to get announced early.

The Bears are an intriguing team, being one of the bigger markets in the league, with a storied history, means they have a national following and tend to get primetime games even in their down years.

Now, with a young, budding quarterback and an offseason of big moves, giving them big games despite having the fewest wins a year ago, might make sense.

This brings us to today’s rumor.

David Kaplan, of ESPN 1000 and a bunch of other jobs, says that he’s hearing that the Bears will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. Catch the full video at the bottom of this article.

The NFL first played in Germany last season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks met in Munich.

The Bears typically don’t like giving up a home game to do the international series and haven’t, yet. They played the Bucs in London way back in 2011 and the Las Vegas Raiders in London in 2019, both as a road team though.

The Chiefs would also fall into that category because they’re set to play them in Kansas City if the game isn’t in Germany.

Trade your BBQ for wurst and schnitzel. I’m a fan!

The schedule will be announced in May.

What do you think about the Bears going overseas to face Patrick Mahomes? Would you make the trip?