91% of Chicago Bears fans are confident in the direction of the franchise

Last week we asked you guys a couple of questions about the Chicago Bears, your confidence in the franchise’s direction, and if you want to see the McCaskey family sell the team. We’ll share the results from the latter tomorrow, but for now, we’ll keep it positive as a whopping 91 % of us are confident the Bears are on the right track.

The 2022 season was challenging for the team, but they got through it, identified a few building blocks, and set themselves up for a big splash this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles already cashed in his first overall draft pick for D.J. Moore, the ninth overall selection this year, and some draft picks through the 2025 season. He started to spend some of their league-high salary cap space, but they still have plenty more to do this offseason.

Chicago needs to extend a handful of players and drop some more cash in free agency just to get to the salary cap floor for 2023. The NFL Draft will bring at least one starter, and there may be more wheeling and dealing from Poles those nights.

There’s been a lot of positivity and hope surrounding the offseason moves, and those two things are in abundance when talking about Justin Fields too.

Most fans are excited at the potential shown by the QB1 in 2022, and that excitement is shared by Bears’ brass as well after seeing Fields up close all last season.

“I think having (Fields) in the building and seeing the progress that he made his first year and getting familiar with our system,” GM Ryan Poles said via The Athletic. “Obviously, there’s ‘special’ in the athletic traits. We’ve seen in college his ability to use his arm, too, so I believe when all that comes together we can have something special.”

While the line is still a work in progress, there’s no question the Bears have added more weapons to the offense. Fields has more to work with, but most importantly, he’s heading into year two in Luke Getsy’s offensive scheme.

“Like we said after the season, I believe Justin took a step,” head coach Matt Eberflus said via the team’s site. “He took a step in the right direction. He made some dynamic plays that the whole league was talking about. He did a really good job with that. Just like our whole team—it’s a young team—he needs to take that next step as the rest of us do.”

If we can be this confident in the franchise coming off a three-win season, what would you be content with then doing in 2023?