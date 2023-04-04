The Bear’s Den, April 4, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Is Jalen Carter in play for the Chicago Bears after Monday’s pre-draft visit? - The CHGO Bears After Podcast had an in-depth discussion on Jalen Carter, who met with the Bears on Monday, and debated if he could be in play for the Bears.

Bears reportedly met with Georgia’s Jalen Carter - Chicago Sun-Times - Carter was set to visit Halas Hall on Monday as one of the 30 official draftee visits allowed the Bears by league rules, a source confirmed.

24 days until the NFL Draft - What’s next for Ryan Poles after the Owners Meetings? - The CHGO Bears Podcast starts your week off with a stacked episode. The guys are joined by The Athletic’s Adam Jahns as they discuss the NFL Owners Meetings and plenty more.

Jalen Carter’s Bears visit critical part of Ryan Poles’ pre-draft evaluation - NBC Sports Chicago - Jalen Carter will visit the Bears on Monday in a critical part of Ryan Poles’ pre-draft evaluation of the sliding defensive tackle.

Report: Jalen Carter won’t meet with teams outside top-10 in NFL draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears reportedly met with Jalen Carter on Monday, and they’re currently slated to pick at No. 9.

Dannehy: Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Volume I - Da Bears Blog - The Chicago Bears really don’t have a lot of options when the NFL Draft opens later this month.

Householder: Remaining Chicago Bears needs ahead of the NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - With just weeks before the draft, what do the Bears still need to add?

Zimmerman: Predicting the Chicago Bears primetime games in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - Which Chicago Bears games will be at night in 2023?

Sunderbruch: The Draft Research Project - Offensive Players by Position and Round - Windy City Gridiron - While each draft has its own nuances, across eight years certain trends emerge and it becomes relatively obvious which positions carry more urgency than others and which investments are more and less likely to pay off.

