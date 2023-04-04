All 22uesday: Breaking down Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones

As the calendar turns pages to April, draft season is well and fully upon us — and with draft season comes day-in and day-out conversations about the state of the Chicago Bears’ offensive line. Who needs to be replaced? Who do they absolutely have to get at the top of the draft? How can we go another year with [insert player] on the roster?

That brings up a great question — how well did the youngsters play on last year’s offensive line?

To answer that, I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film of last year’s Chicago Bears offensive line — after all, how can we know which positions to draft if we haven’t reviewed the Bears’ existing pieces! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream, I plan to talk through...

How well did Teven Jenkins play last year? Where can he improve? Is he locked into his RG spot?

How about Braxton Jones? What should we expect to improve in his game?

What can we expect from Cody Whitehair?

Should we expect anything from Lucas Patrick?

Which draft picks am I looking at?

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!