Is faith in ownership increasing?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Last week's poll questions were about your confidence in the team's direction — 91% of you think they're on the right path — and whether or not you believe it's time for the McCaskey family to sell the team. The positive vibes coming from our fans about the direction of the product on the field didn't surprise me at all, but 53% of our fanbase believing the team should stay under current ownership was not something I expected at all.

Sure, it's just a bit over half of us still content to see Virginia, her kids, and her grandchildren remain in charge, but I assumed this would be a lopsided result from fans wanting a change.

Our message boards here at WCG, the pulse of the local radio stations, and the temperature from Bears fans across social media usually sway negatively toward the McCaskey family.

But not this time.

Full disclosure, I voted that it's time for them to sell, but if you are one of the 53%, then I want to know why you voted that way.