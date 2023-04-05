The Bear’s Den, April 5, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears land extra first-round pick in trade flurry - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles likes to wheel and deal. Can he find the Bears an extra first-round pick with a flurry of moves? Bears insider Josh Schrock sees the cogs turning his latest mock draft.

Bears pre-draft depth chart: Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles has done good work to give the Bears’ roster a facelift after a 3-14 season. But there’s a lot more work to be done.

PFF mock draft has big surprise for Bears with No. 9 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles has already made a few surprising moves as Bears GM.

Bryce Young pre-draft test similar to Bears’ Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - Top NFL draft prospect Bryce Young scored well on the same test that said Justin Fields has what it takes to be an elite QB.

2023 NFL draft: PFF wants Bears to trade down again - NBC Sports Chicago - PFF made a case for Bears GM Ryan Poles to trade with Jets, moving from the No. 9 overall pick to No. 13.

Bears could face Chiefs in Germany this season - Chicago Sun-Times - ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan reported this week that the Bears are expected to be the Chiefs’ opponent overseas.

Jarrett Payton searching for strangers who saved son’s life after seizure, wants ‘to personally thank them’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Payton took to Twitter to reveal that his son, Jaden, had a seizure while the family was in Las Vegas. “It was the scariest moment of my life,” he said in a series of posts. ”Two strangers didn’t hesitate to help me save his life.”

23 days until the NFL Draft: Ranking the interior Offensive Linemen - The CHGO Bears Podcast is back with another episode and this time the guys rank their top interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Report: Hendon Hooker will visit Packers, Titans this week - ProFootballTalk - University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is a popular pre-draft, top-30 visitor.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating - ProFootballTalk - His team has been accused of being cheap. He’s now accused of being a cheat, among other things.

Cardinals attack Terry McDonough's character in lengthy response to arbitration claim - ProFootballTalk - Often, a company accused of misconduct by a former employee has no comment in response. Sometimes, there’s a comment in response. Every once in a while, there’s a lengthy comment in response. Rarely, the lengthy comment includes an over-the-top personal attack on someone who dared to raise grievances through the appropriate internal processes.

Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason - ProFootballTalk - Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason.

Jalen Carter pushes back against the pre-draft process; more top prospects should - ProFootballTalk - It’s great to see a player pushing back against the draft industrial complex, refusing to go along with the it’s a job interview mantra that justifies poking and prodding and interrogation and travel from city to city to city to city. It’s curious, however, to see the one top prospect with the most red flags taking a stand.

Jalen Carter presents an intriguing puzzle for the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are sitting with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft, and it offers an interesting thought exercise: What should they do if Carter is still available?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz' All 22uesday: Breaking down Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape of the current young players on the Bears’ OL live on 2nd City Gridiron right now— check it out at the link below!

91% of Bears fans are confident in the direction of the franchise - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft interview: UCLA guard Atonio Mafi - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with UCLA’s mauler of a guard.

A Scout’s Take: What Happens in an NFL Team’s Final Draft Meetings - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel takes us inside an NFL team’s meeting room as they begin to finalize their NFL Draft Board.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears NFL Draft - Three Targets if Ryan Poles trades down from 9 - Windy City Gridiron - If the Chicago Bears trade down again from nine, who could they target?

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.