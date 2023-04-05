Corgan: Protecting the QB is the most important duty of an NFL Franchise

This one was extra fun! The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

Lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins, Chicago’s own Billy Corgan, joined the podcast and had plenty to discuss.

Billy is the owner and president of the NWA, the National Wrestling Alliance, and he is promoting the NWA’s events coming up this weekend in Highland Park! They have a sold out Pay-Per-View event this Friday night, NWA 312, but you can still attend the television tapings in person on Saturday so make sure to go to www.nwatix.com to secure your tickets now!

Billy also talked about his musical career with the Smashing Pumpkins, his love of wrestling and, of course, we talked some Chicago sports! We talked about the Cubs winning the long-awaited World Series championship in 2016 but we also talked about the Chicago Bears and the importance of keeping Justin Fields healthy. He thinks the Bears need to protect Fields.

“Why did Tom Brady play so late in his career?” Corgan asked. “Because around the age 30-something, Bill Belichick decided I got to go all in protecting this guy. The NFL changed the rules to protect Tom Brady because that’s how valuable Tom Brady was to the NFL. So we don’t have to look far to understand that protecting the quarterback is probably the most important duty of an NFL franchise.”

Corgan also discussed his concerns about Fields long-term and his thoughts on Jay Cutler’s time in Chicago. Make sure you check out a jam-packed podcast below!