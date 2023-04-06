The Bear’s Den, April 6, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears’ top-30 visits can offer glimpse into Ryan Poles’ draft strategy - NBC Sports Chicago - Top-30 visits can be used to gain intel on players or create a smokescreen. The Bears’ list of visits so far tells us a lot about what they are targeting, especially on Day 2 and Day 3.

Should Bears draft Bijan Robinson? Mailbag questions, answered - NBC Sports Chicago - The Under Center Podcast crew got together to answer your burning Bears questions.

My Favorite Players in the 2023 NFL Draft: WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - Da Bears Blog - Normally I save my “favorite players” for a single column draft week. But over the next month I’m going to roll them out slowly.

Emma: Could Bears trade down again in the 1st round? - 670 - Bears general manager Ryan Poles acted early on a trade of the No. 1 overall pick, dealing it to the Panthers in March when he saw the right offer on the table. Could he soon pull off another trade down in the first round?

WCG's lead draft analyst Jacob Infante's 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven't already. For just $1 a month, you'll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content!

Cam Newton still insists he's a starter, but he's willing to be a backup in certain spots - ProFootballTalk - Explaining on YouTube that there’s a false narrative about his insistence that there aren’t 32 players better than him (it’s unclear what’s false about, you know, his own words), Newton says he’d be willing to be a backup for a list of specific starters.

Eric DeCosta: Selecting a QB in first round is under consideration - ProFootballTalk - Given that the Ravens currently have just one quarterback under contract — Anthony Brown — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the team is evaluating whether or not to select someone at the position in this month’s draft.

Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan: Chicago Bears mustprotect Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Billy Corgan talks Bears, Smashing Pumpkins, NWA and more on the Bears Banter Podcast!

2023 NFL Draft interview: Johnson C. Smith University WR Dante Beard - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with an athletic HBCU sleeper.

Wiltfong: Is faith in Chicago Bears ownership increasing? - Windy City Gridiron - Bears fans, are these results from last week’s poll question surprising?

