Chicago Bears Sign DE Rasheem Green to 1-Year Deal

GM Ryan Pace and the Chicago Bears continue to overhaul their trenches in a bid to resolve their biggest weakness from a year ago. In all, six new players have been added within their front seven on defense, including three along multiple spots on their defensive line. Their latest signing presents to them a solid and young rotational piece who brings versatility between multiple spots.

The Chicago Bears have officially confirmed the signing of defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report the news.

Rasheem Green spent the 2022 regular season with Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans. While there, he played primarily as a 7-tech end, while occasionally rotating in as a 3-tech defensive tackle. In all his 2022 campaign yielded 42 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 TFLs, and 8 QB hits in 16 games — including 5 starts — within a scheme nearly identical to what head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams are building in Chicago.

In all he has registered 29 starts within 69 appearances for his career. He’s accumulated 17.0 sacks, 17 TFLs, and 35 QB hits.

His best season came with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, including career highs in 6.5 sacks and 15 QB hits, while making 16 starts. He figures to add depth and more versatility along the defensive line at multiple spots. Like recent signing DeMarcus Walker, Rasheem Green can play at both 7-tech end and 3-tech defensive tackle. This also won’t be the last move in rebuilding their defensive line with the NFL Draft now just a couple of weeks away.