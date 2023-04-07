The Bear’s Den, April 7, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

NFC QB power rankings: Bears' Justin Fields cracks Top 5 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in the 2022 NFL season.

Bears sign free agent DL Rasheem Green - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles has now signed three free agent defensive linemen this offseason.

9 NFL draft propspects Bears may pick with No. 9 - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles and the Bears should have many interesting prospects to choose from in the first round of the NFL Draft, whether it's on the offensive line, defensive line, or elsewhere.

Cam Newton happy to backup Bears' Justin Fields if given chance - NBC Sports Chicago - Cam Newton is trying to make an NFL comeback and said he'd be happy to do it with the Chicago Bears if given the opportunity.

My Favorite Players in the 2023 NFL Draft: QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia - Da Bears Blog - Stetson Bennett is a gamer, and he strikes me as the kind of talent/personality that could have a fifteen-year career in the NFL as a backup. His running ability, and feel for the big moment, make him the kind of player a team with a running quarterback should target at the end of this draft. They won’t regret it.

Bears sign defensive lineman Rasheem Green on 1-year deal - 670 - The Bears have signed veteran defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. He’s a five-year veteran who played for the Texans in 2022.

Bears sign former 3rd-round pick DE Rasheem Green - Chicago Sun-Times - Green, who was with the Texans last season, is the Bears’ third defensive lineman signing this offseason.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Strategy: Unveiling our top choice for the #9 pick - CHGO - We’re only three weeks from the NFL Draft! Join hosts Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano as they unveil their top choice for the Chicago Bears’ No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But that’s not all! They’ll also discuss their favorite Day 2 offensive tackles and share valuable insights on potential picks. Plus, they’ll

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tyreek Hill plans to be Chiefs' "worst enemy" in 2023 game - ProFootballTalk - Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s long-term view includes a retirement date, but he isn’t planning to be out of the game before the 2023 season plays out.

Brandin Cooks on leading Texans to Week 18 win: "You never suit up to lose" - ProFootballTalk - For Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, there was no thought of helping Houston get the No. 1 pick. Cooks says everyone in the Texans’ locker room wanted to win that game and was thrilled with the comeback win.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Sign DE Rasheem Green to 1-Year Deal - Windy City Gridiron - The former Seattle Seahawk and Houston Texan now brings his pass rushing versatility to the Windy City.

Infante 2023 NFL Draft interview: Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst spoke with one of the top run-stuffing defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Schmitz’ Building the Board: Talking through (more) Offensive Linemen - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears’ Building the Board scouts look at their second group of Offensive Linemen right here.

Infante: 2023 Bears draft - Who are the Ryan Poles Seven? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst guesses the 7 players Ryan Poles would’ve considered with the No. 1 pick.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.