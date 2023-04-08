Most NFL fans want to see the New York Jets on Hard Knocks

If the NFL makes their Hard Knocks decision based on what the fans want, then they’ll be heading to Florham Park, New Jersey, to take in training camp with the New York Jets. In the latest national SB Nation Reacts’ poll that went out to all 32 fanbases, the Jets were the overwhelming favorite of the people. Now I’m sure that many of those fans are expecting the Packers to trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, which would make for some intriguing television, and I’m certain that’s something that HBO and the league would want too.

The Jets are one of four teams eligible for Hard Knocks, along with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and the Chicago Bears, and while there are plenty of storylines that would make for good TV, it’d be hard to top the Rodgers drama.

Last month we asked our Reacts voters if they wanted the Bears to get picked for the popular reality show, and our fans gave a resounding yes.

Bears chairman George McCaskey has zero interest in his team being featured on the show, which has been his same thought every time the Bears have been eligible to get selected.

“We feel there are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on Hard Knocks,” he said last month at the owner’s meetings. And when pressed if the Bears are included in that number, he stated, “31 others.”

A decision on the featured team will be made soon, and unless there’s a volunteer like the Detroit Lions did a year ago, my guess is it’ll be the Jets.

But you can count me among the 76% that would like to see the Bears on HBO.

The people have spoken! Three-quarters of us want to see the #Bears featured on @HBO’s #HardKnocks! pic.twitter.com/l30L1nhvD4 — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) March 2, 2023

