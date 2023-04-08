2023 NFL Draft prospect interviews

For the first time ever, a series of NFL Draft prospect interviews has come to Windy City Gridiron!

WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst Jacob Infante has been conducting a series of interviews with players in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. From first-round locks to small-school sleepers, he has had the opportunity to speak with dozens of prospects, getting to know their backstories and who they are underneath the helmet and pads.

In this stream, you will find links to all of the interviews Jacob has published so far here at WCG. There are plenty of articles to choose from already, but make sure to keep this page handy. There will be a few more interviews with draft prospects that will go live before the 2023 draft rolls around!

You can hear the audio versions of these interviews over on Jacob’s Patreon, along with his 86-page draft guide for the 2023 draft and other exclusive content.