The Bear’s Den, May 1, 2023

Draft notes: New Bears WR Tyler Scott knows he needs polish - Chicago Sun-Times - Scott knows that some critics view him as a one-dimensional speedster.

No end in sight for Bears’ defense in 2023 draft - Chicago Sun-Times - After the Bears had an NFL-low 20 sacks last season, GM Ryan Poles did not take any defensive ends with his 10 draft picks. He just had too many holes to fill. “You want to fix everything immediately, but it’s got to work the right way,” Poles said.

Bears GM Ryan Poles believes he has given QB Justin Fields the help he needs - Chicago Sun-Times - After an offseason in which he was flush with cash and went into the draft with the No. 1 overall pick, Poles is confident the right personnel is in place. There’s enough there for Fields to make a leap. All that’s left is for him to do it.

Texas’ Roschon Johnson is a ‘god’ — but can he play RB for the Bears? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.

Examining Ryan Poles’ vision: Top takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ 2023 draft class - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have 10 new players that make up the 2023 class. Here is what we learned from general manager Ryan Poles' second draft as the Bears GM.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Recap: From Darnell Wright to Kendall Williamson - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss every pick the Chicago Bears made from Darnell Wright to Kendall Williamson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears 2023 NFL Draft takeaways: Justin Fields gets much-needed help - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears added 10 players over a three-day flurry at the NFL draft. Bears Insider Josh Schrock breaks down the additions and what they tell us about the 2023 Bears and the future of the Ryan Poles rebuild.

Bears missed DEs in draft, but may add players afterwards - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles acknowledged that he didn't add a DE in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he'll be prepared to make a move afterwards.

Bears confident they've given Justin Fields pieces to succeed - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles made it an emphasis to help Justin Fields this offseason, from drafting Darnell Wright to trading for DJ Moore.

Bears draft grades: How Ryan Poles did from Round 1 to Round 7 - NBC Sports Chicago - The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Here's how Ryan Poles and the Bears did.

7 big questions facing Bears after NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - Have the Bears done enough to help Justin Fields? A look at that situation and more.

NFL set to release schedule in 2 weeks; will Bears go overseas? - Chicago Sun-Times - Once finalized, the schedule will dictate which teams play in the NFL’s international series.

Bears podcast: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - What’s next for the Bears?

Deion Sanders is "ashamed" of 31 NFL teams for not drafting any HBCU players - ProFootballTalk - “We had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU,” Sanders tweeted.

Next up: NFL regular-season schedule release - ProFootballTalk - Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the league is targeting May 11, a date that is consistent with recent practice.

Strict rules and timelines are still needed for post-draft free agency - ProFootballTalk - In theory, teams are supposed to start pursuing undrafted free agents only after the draft ends. In practice, that’s not what happens.

Why Bears gambled on Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens in 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens' production didn't match their traits in college. The Bears believe that will change in the NFL. No production, no problem.

2023 NFL Draft: Why Bears targeted WR Tyler Scott to help Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - Tyler Scott's ability to take the top off a defense should immediately make life easier for Justin Fields.

Improved Bears, Tired Broadcast: Reflections on the 2023 NFL Draft - Da Bears Blog - It wasn’t a particularly interesting draft for the Bears, content-wise. They had lots of picks, and lots of needs. They used those picks to address those needs. Simple as that.

Sunderbruch: Chicago’s 2023 Draft Class - A Skeptic’s Response - Windy City Gridiron - Tempering cold analysis with a fan’s emotional reactions, one perpetual curmudgeon has thoughts on how Ryan Poles has done.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2023 undrafted free agent news and rumor tracker - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the reports and rumors about the Chicago undrafted free agent search and their rookie minicamp invites.

Wiltfong: All of the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft Grades - Windy City Gridiron - We’ll maybe not all of them, but here’s a round up from a bunch of prominent outlets.

Bears plan to explore edge rusher options on open market - 670 - The Bears didn’t draft an edge rusher this year and have added just one player to that position group this offseason – veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who had seven sacks for the Titans last season.

Wiltfong: Post NFL Draft, what is the biggest need remaining on the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - The first few waves of free agency are long over, and the NFL Draft concluded yesterday, so what is the biggest need still remaining for the Chicago Bears?

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft Class - Windy City Gridiron - Here it is, the 2023 Draft Class of the Chicago Bears!

Infante's Film study: New Bears DB Kendall Williamson a high-effort hitter - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Kendall Williamson brings to the Bears.

