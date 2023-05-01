You grade the 2023 Chicago Bears Draft Class

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

By now, you've dug into all our articles, podcasts, and film breakdowns of the Bears' 2023 Draft Class. You've no doubt checked out our Chicago draft grade compilation article to see what the national pundits had to say about general manager Ryan Poles' second class, so now we want you to grade Chicago’s ten-man class.

After each pick was made, we included a poll in our article asking you guys to give an instant letter grade, so here are the results of those.

A: Round 1 - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

B: Round 2 - Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

B: Round 2 - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

B: Round 3 - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

A: Round 4 - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

A: Round 4 - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

B: Round 5 - Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

B: Round 5 - Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

C: Round 7 - Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

C: Round 7 - Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford

Those individual polls are all still open, so if you didn't get to vote go check those out.