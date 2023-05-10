Chicago Bears 2023 Schedule News and Rumor Tracker

The National Football League announced on Monday that their entire 2023 NFL Schedule will officially be released on Thursday, May 11, at 7:00 PM CT on the NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL+, and on the NFL app.

As usual, there will be several rumored leaks throughout the day on Thursday, and if things go how they have in past years, we should be able to piece the entire Chicago Bears’ schedule together before the schedule release.

The League also announced that they will release a handful of games today and tomorrow morning prior to Thursday’s prime-time special including:

The International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon

Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

This year marks a few new rules for network coverage, the biggest of which is all Sunday afternoon games are up for grabs among FOX and CBS. We’ll still have most of the NFC games airing on FOX with CBS getting most of the AFC, but there will be much more crossover. Also, teams can appear on Thursday Night Football more than once, and not all teams are guaranteed to play on primetime.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago’s slate of games so far.

BEARS 2023 SCHEDULE

Preseason Week 1 -

Preseason Week 2 -

Preseason Week 3 -

Regular Season

Week 1 -

Week 2 -

Week 3 -

Week 4 -

Week 5 -

Week 6 -

Week 7 -

Week 8 -

Week 9 -

Week 10 -

Week 11 -

Week 12 -

Week 13 -

Week 14 -

Week 15 -

Week 16 -

Week 17 -

Week 18 -

Flex scheduling can begin week 5 for Sunday games, and it’s now available for Monday Night Football from weeks 13-17.

While you’re waiting for the schedule, here are the Bears' 2023 opponents.

Home

Away

Once the schedule is official, we’ll share that in a fresh article, so stay tuned!